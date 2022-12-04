CL King Lowers G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Neutral

CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GIII. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.49.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

