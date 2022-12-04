Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($335.05) to €257.00 ($264.95) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($195.88) to €155.00 ($159.79) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($313.40) to €310.00 ($319.59) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

