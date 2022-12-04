Barclays Downgrades Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.75 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.