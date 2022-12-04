Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

