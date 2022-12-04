Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 305 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 375 to SEK 325 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $74.08 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.