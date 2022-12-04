Insider Selling: Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells 6,665 Shares of Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $103.73 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.