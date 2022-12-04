Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 100,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envela by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envela by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELA opened at $5.32 on Friday. Envela has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

