BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Update

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueRiver Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueRiver Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BlueRiver Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

