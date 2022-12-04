Short Interest in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Grows By 18.3%

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 13,420,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. CarMax has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $152.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CarMax by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in CarMax by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

