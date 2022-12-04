BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BFIIW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.