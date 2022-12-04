Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,623,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.71% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CUEN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.44.
Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.
