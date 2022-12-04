Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Up 17.3% in November

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Azul has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azul will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Azul by 26.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 269.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Azul by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,959,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 446,200 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Azul by 20.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,881,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 319,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

