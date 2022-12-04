Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Sells $575,000.00 in Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 487,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.