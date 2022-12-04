Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $667,200.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Exelixis Trading Up 2.1 %

Exelixis stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

