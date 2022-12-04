Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 17.5% in November

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 683,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 415,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. Canon has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canon by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Canon by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAJ shares. StockNews.com cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

