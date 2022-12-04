StockNews.com Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $189.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day moving average of $171.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

