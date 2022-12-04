B. Riley Begins Coverage on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ENVX stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.45. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $540,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,056.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

