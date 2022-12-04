Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

AMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMPX opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $474,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $114,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

