Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Continental Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. Continental Resources has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Continental Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 23,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

