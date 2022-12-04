Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

