BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$156.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

DOOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 205.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at $34,115,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.