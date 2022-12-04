Desjardins Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$21.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DALXF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

