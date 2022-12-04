PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEP opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.62.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.