PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PEP opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.62.
PepsiCo Company Profile
