StockNews.com Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.
Globus Medical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
