Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) versus Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Head to Head Analysis

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aclaris Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.82%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

95.1% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics $6.76 million 164.14 -$90.86 million ($1.29) -12.90 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $413.75 million 4.55 $528.45 million $0.95 12.91

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics -349.26% -39.41% -32.08% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 39.85% 30.24% 16.08%

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment engages in the provision of laboratory services. The company also develops Zunsemetinib, an MK2 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid and Psoriatic arthritis, and Hidradenitis suppurativa; and ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. In addition, it develops ATI-2138, an ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor as a potential treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases; Gut-Biased Program for inflammatory bowel disease; and ATI-2231, an MK2 inhibitor treatment for pancreatic and metastatic breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

