Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.