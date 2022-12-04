Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.58.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.9 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BURL stock opened at $200.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $296.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.07.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

