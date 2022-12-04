Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.58.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BURL stock opened at $200.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $296.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

