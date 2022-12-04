Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLOIY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($271.13) to €272.00 ($280.41) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Soitec from €190.00 ($195.88) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Soitec from €175.00 ($180.41) to €200.00 ($206.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

