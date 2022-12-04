Analysts Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Target Price at $223.83

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Soitec from €263.00 ($271.13) to €272.00 ($280.41) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Soitec from €190.00 ($195.88) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Soitec from €175.00 ($180.41) to €200.00 ($206.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32. Soitec has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.