Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

