Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives $15.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFRGY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($13.09) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.49) to €14.50 ($14.95) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

SFRGY stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.