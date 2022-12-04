Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

AVT opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avnet will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

