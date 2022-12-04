Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 58.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,187 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after acquiring an additional 667,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 104.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 451,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica Company Profile

CLS stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

