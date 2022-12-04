Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.20 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.31.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

