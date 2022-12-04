BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $130.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $105.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 251.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

