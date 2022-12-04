Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

KDNY has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,687 shares of company stock worth $1,234,469. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

