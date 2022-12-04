Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,786.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,073,821.24.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52.

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.61. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $399.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

