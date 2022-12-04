SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) PT Lowered to CHF 2,300 at Royal Bank of Canada

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,290.00.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Stock Up 0.6 %

SGSOY stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SGS has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $33.82.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.