Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Vice Chairman Sells 1,259,868.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 313.40, for a total value of 1,259,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately 49,800,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BRK-B stock opened at 316.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 290.61 and a 200 day moving average of 289.46.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.