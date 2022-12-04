Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,524,510.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.6 %

GL opened at $121.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.