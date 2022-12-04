Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,295,400.00 in Stock

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,295,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energem Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENCP opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Energem Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Get Energem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Energem during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energem by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.