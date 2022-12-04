Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Purchases $1,006,867.20 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LYV opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after buying an additional 422,882 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,438,000 after buying an additional 279,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

