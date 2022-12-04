Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 26,505 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 26,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $755,392.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,005,286.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 5,034 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $148,654.02.

On Monday, November 28th, Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,703 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $49,812.75.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $29,590.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $1,803,197.94.

On Monday, November 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $161,789.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $837,631.25.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 43.67 and a quick ratio of 43.67. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

RM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

