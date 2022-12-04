The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $986,504.32 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.70 and a 1-year high of $191.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day moving average is $168.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

