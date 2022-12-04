Cormark Trims National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA stock opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.71. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

