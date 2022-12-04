United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,105,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $278.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.69. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $282.22. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

