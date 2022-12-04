Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) COO Sells $1,780,688.31 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.76 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 154,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tri Pointe Homes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. TheStreet lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

