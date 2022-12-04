Insider Selling: Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Sells $1,783,110.00 in Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lazard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $8,181,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lazard by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,960,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,412,000 after acquiring an additional 56,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.