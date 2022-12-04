Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $2,220,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,078.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $278.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $282.22.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,384,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
