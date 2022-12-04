Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $2,220,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,078.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $278.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $282.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,384,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

