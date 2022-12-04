Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) CEO Sells $2,397,305.00 in Stock

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) CEO Yucheng Hu sold 2,397,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $2,397,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Mega Matrix stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Mega Matrix Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter worth about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

